Stephen Miller Is Writing Trump’s NATO Speech

“President Trump has tapped Stephen Miller, a senior adviser at the White House and an outspoken NATO critic, to draft his speech before the military alliance in Brussels next week,” BuzzFeed News reports.

“The prospect of a speech penned by the 31-year-old anti-globalist adds a new layer of anxiety for NATO allies uncertain about which version of Donald Trump will show up in Belgium’s capital: The one that believes NATO is ‘no longer obsolete’ or the one that thinks the 28-member military alliance is a relic of the past.”