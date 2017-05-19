GOP Lawmaker Chides Trump Over ‘Witch Hunt’

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) “shot down President Trump’s claim that the probe into his administration’s ties to Russia was a witch hunt — and threw his support behind the special counsel in charge of the investigation,” the New York Post reports.
Said Issa: “I don’t personally believe in witches.”
He also warned the White House: "All special prosecutors turn over a lot more rocks than anybody else in the executive branch wants. He's going to find things beyond the scope that the narrowest interpretation of either Republicans or Democrats would want."