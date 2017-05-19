Trump Attorney Didn’t Want Him to Sign Disclosure

President Trump’s attorneys “initially wanted him to submit an updated financial disclosure without certifying the information as true, according to correspondence with the Office of Government Ethics,” the AP reports.

“Attorney Sheri Dillon said she saw no need for Trump to sign his 2016 personal financial disclosure because he is filing voluntarily this year. But OGE director Walter Shaub said his office would only work with Dillon if she agreed to follow the typical process of having Trump make the certification.”