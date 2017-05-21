GOP Worried Mueller Could Upend Midterm Elections

“The unpredictable investigation into Russian meddling in last year’s presidential election, now reportedly reaching into President Trump’s White House, could land like a political nuclear bomb on the Republican Party in 2018,” the Washington Examiner reports.

“That’s what worries Republicans in Congress now. They had initially expressed relief about the Justice Department’s appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to lead the inquiry, believing that it might free them, and voters, to focus on their ambitious legislative agenda.”