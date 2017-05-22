2016 Election Results by Precinct

“A Washington State University graduate student has created what he believes is the first map showing precinct-level results for the 2016 U.S. presidential election,” the Spokesman-Review reports.

“The map, which shows a sea of red across much of the Midwest and Rust Belt with blue pockets in cities and along both coasts, provides a much more detailed look at how people voted in different communities than the state-, county- or ZIP code-level data that’s often used to map elections.”