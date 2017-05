New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said that if it were up to him, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn never would have had a White House job, CNN reports.

Said Christie: “I think it’s safe to say that General Flynn and I didn’t see eye-to eye. I didn’t think that he was someone who would bring benefit to the President or to the administration, and I made that very clear to candidate Trump, and I made it very clear to President-elect Trump.”