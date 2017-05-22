Trump Close to Choosing Outside Counsel

“President Trump is moving rapidly toward assembling outside counsel to help him navigate the investigations into his campaign and Russian interference in last year’s election, and in recent days he and his advisers have privately courted several prominent attorneys to join the effort,” the Washington Post reports.

“That search process, in which Trump has been personally involved, is expected to yield a formal legal unit in the coming days, comprised of lawyers from several law firms who would work together to guide Trump as he responds both to the ongoing federal probe and the congressional investigations, the people said.”