Trump Asked Intelligence Chiefs to Push Back on Probe

President Trump “asked two of the nation’s top intelligence officials in March to help him push back against an FBI investigation into possible coordination between his campaign and the Russian government,” the Washington Post reports.

“Trump made separate appeals to the director of national intelligence, Daniel Coats, and to Adm. Michael S. Rogers, the director of the National Security Agency, urging them to publicly deny the existence of any evidence of collusion during the 2016 election.”

“Coats and Rogers refused to comply with the requests, which they both deemed to be inappropriate.”