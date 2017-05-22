Mississippi Lawmaker Calls for Lynching

Mississippi state Rep. Karl Oliver (R) said that Louisiana leaders should be lynched for removing Confederate monuments, the AP reports.

Said Oliver: “The destruction of these monuments, erected in the loving memory of our family and fellow Southern Americans, is both heinous and horrific. If the, and I use this term extremely loosely, ‘leadership’ of Louisiana wishes to, in a Nazi-ish fashion, burn books or destroy historical monuments of OUR HISTORY, they should be LYNCHED! Let it be known, I will do all in my power to prevent this from happening in our State.”

He later apologized: “I am very sorry. It is in no way, ever, an appropriate term.”