Did Trump Just Confirm Intelligence Was From Israel?

President Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a photo opportunity and rebutted last week’s reports that he disclosed sensitive Israeli intelligence on ISIS to Russian officials in the Oval Office, Bloomberg reports.

Said Trump: “I never mentioned the word or the name Israel, never mentioned during that conversation. They’re all saying I did. So you have another story wrong. Never mentioned the word Israel.”

Axios: “Okay, but… the initial reporting from May 15 on Trump’s conversation with the Russians never claimed that he mentioned Israel at all, only that he disclosed information given to the United States by a key ally — which was reported to be Israel the next day — that was not intended to be shared.”