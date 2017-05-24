Fate of GOP Health Care Bill Depends on CBO Score

“House Republicans are waiting anxiously for a new financial estimate Wednesday on their Obamacare repeal proposal that could force them into an embarrassing do-over on the bill they barely passed early this month,” Bloomberg reports.

“For the health plan to comply with requirements for using a streamlined Senate process called reconciliation, the CBO will have to conclude that it reduces the deficit by at least $2 billion over 10 years. If not, the House will have to redo the bill to meet that standard and vote on it again. And that won’t be easy after the weeks of negotiations and revisions that led to the American Health Care Act’s May 4 passage by a narrow 217-213 House majority.”

David Nather: What to watch from the CBO score.