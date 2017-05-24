Trump Hires Private Lawyer for Russia Probe

“President Trump has retained the services of a trusted lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, to help him navigate the investigations into his campaign and suspected Russian interference in last year’s election,” the Washington Post reports.

“Kasowitz, who has known Trump for decades, has represented Trump in numerous cases, including on his divorce records, real estate transactions and allegations of fraud at Trump University. He is a partner at Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman in New York.”