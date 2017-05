Benjamin Wittes, a friend of ousted FBI Director James Comey, told CNN that if he were President Trump he would be scared of Comey’s pending testimony before the Senate.

Said Wittes: “I found it interesting and very telling that he declined any opportunity to tell his story in private. This is a guy with a story to tell.”

He added: “I have no doubt that he regarded the group of people around the President as dishonorable.”