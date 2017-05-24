GOP Health Bill Would Leave 23 Million Uninsured

The CBO finds that the health-care bill that passed the House would leave 23 million more Americans uninsured by 2026, the Washington Post reports.

“The new estimate, which reflects a series of last-minute revisions Republicans made in order to win over several conservative lawmakers and a handful of moderates, calculates that the American Health Care Act will reduce the federal deficit by $119 billion between 2017 and 2026.”

Bloomberg: “The CBO said in its projection that more people will get insurance but that the coverage under those plans would be less generous. In some cases, people would use tax credits under the law to buy plans that don’t cover major medical risks.”

David Nather: “But CBO is warning Congress that the latest changes — letting states opt out of two of the ACA’s main insurance regulations — could ruin the insurance markets in those states even if they make insurance cheaper for healthy people.”

