Trump Administration Leaked U.K. Bomber’s Name

Trump administration officials were criticized for leaking the identity of the Manchester bomber before British police officially named him, The Guardian reports.

“Salman Abedi was identified in media reports that attributed ‘US officials’ as the source even as their British counterparts remained tight-lipped… The disclosures renewed concerns over leaks from Donald Trump’s administration two weeks after the US president revealed classified information, apparently from Israel, to Russia’s foreign minister in a White House meeting. Critics warn that US allies may be less willing to share intelligence in the future.”