Another Sign of Our Broken Politics

After congressional candidate Greg Gianforte (R) assaulted a reporter in Montana last night, his campaign blamed “aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist.”

NBC News reports a GOP strategist basically endorsed this statement as a political strategy: “Can’t apologize now. Rally base is only move.”

First Read: “It’s shameful that anyone considers this good strategy. Also in this current state of politics — where winning is everything — there is notable silence from the Republican Party. A little bit more our democracy was weakened last night. As the saying goes, you get the politicians you deserve.”