Kushner Failed to Disclose Art Collection

“Since their wedding in 2009, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have amassed a formidable collection of contemporary art… Yet in required financial disclosures, Kushner, a senior advisor and son-in-law to President Trump, failed to report the couple’s art collection,” Artnet News reports.

“The omission stands in contrast to disclosures from other senior members of the Trump administration. In recent months, Trump’s top cabinet picks have revealed considerable art holdings as part of required financial disclosures.”