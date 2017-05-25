Trump Chastises NATO on Payment Obligations

President Trump “exported the confrontational, nationalist rhetoric of his campaign across the Atlantic, shaming European leaders for not footing more of the bill for their own defenses and lecturing them to stop taking advantage of U.S. taxpayers,” the Washington Post reports.

“Speaking in front of a twisted shard of the World Trade Center at NATO’s gleaming new headquarters in Brussels, Trump upbraided America’s longtime allies for ‘not paying what they should be paying.’ He used a ceremony to dedicate the memorial to NATO’s resolve in the wake of the 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States as a platform from which to exhort leaders to ‘focus on terrorism and immigration’ to ensure their security.”

“And he held back from the one pledge NATO leaders most dearly wanted to hear: an unconditional embrace of NATO’s solemn treaty commitment that an attack on a single alliance nation is an attack on all of them.”