Manafort Advised Trump Team on Russia Scandal

“Months after the FBI began examining Paul Manafort as part of a probe into ties between President Trump’s team and Russia, Manafort called Trump’s chief of staff Reince Priebus to push back against the mounting controversy,” Politico reports.

“It was about a week before Trump’s inauguration, and Manafort wanted to brief Trump’s team on the alleged inaccuracies in a recently released dossier of memos written by a former British spy for Trump’s opponents that alleged compromising ties between Russia, Trump and Trump’s associates, including Manafort.”