Not Much Good News for Republicans In CBO Report

David Nather: “You have to try pretty hard to find good news for the Republicans in the Congressional Budget Office report on the final House health care bill. Individual insurance premiums would go down in the long term — with some pretty important exceptions — and the House might not have to vote again. And that’s about it.”

New York Times: “The CBO… warned that a last-minute amendment made to win conservative votes would result in deeply dysfunctional markets for about a sixth of the population. In those places, insurance would fail to cover important medical services, and people with pre-existing illnesses could be shut out of coverage, the budget office said.”

