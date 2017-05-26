Trump Mulls Senior Staff Shake Up

President Trump “is actively discussing major changes in the White House, including a shakeup of his senior team, after spending much of his free time during his overseas trip weighing the Russia investigation and the political crisis it poses for him,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“Meetings devoted to White House operations are scheduled for next week, officials said. Other revisions on the table include a new filter of the president’s social-media habit and fewer scheduled press briefings… The anticipated moves are the latest sign of how the investigation into Russia’s interference in last year’s election, and the circumstances of the president’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, is defining the new administration.”

Said one Trump adviser: “Everything is in play.”