Trump to Set Up Scandal ‘War Room’

President Trump’s White House “is preparing to establish a ‘war room’ to combat mounting questions about ties between Russia and his presidential campaign… addressing a scandal that has threatened to consume his young presidency,” Reuters reports.

“Upon Trump’s return from a nine-day overseas trip, the administration will add experienced political professionals and possibly lawyers to handle the Russia probe, which has gained new urgency since the Justice Department appointed a special counsel to head the investigation.”

