Texas state Rep. Matt Rinaldi (R) threatened to “put a bullet in one of his colleague’s heads” during a scuffle on the House floor over the state’s new anti-‘sanctuary cities’ law on Monday, the Texas Observer reports.

Rinaldi made the comment to Rep. Poncho Nevárez (D) during a dispute that began when Rinaldi told two Hispanic lawmakers that he called Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Senate Bill 4 protesters at the Capitol.