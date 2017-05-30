Nunes Says Russia Investigation Is Just Excuse

Embattled House Select Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) “told hundreds of local Republicans at a recent private dinner fundraiser that congressional investigations into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election are about Democrats trying to justify Hillary Clinton’s loss,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

Said Nunes: “They want to continue the narrative that Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are best friends, and that’s the reason that he won, because Hillary Clinton would have never lost on her own; it had to be someone else’s fault.”

He added: “They have tried to destroy this Russia investigation, they’ve never been serious about it, and one of the great things now that I’ve stepped aside from this Russia investigation, I can actually say what I want to say.”