Russia Investigation Expands to Include Trump Lawyer

“One of President Donald Trump’s closest confidants, his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, has now become a focus of the expanding Congressional investigation into Russian efforts to influence the 2016 campaign,” ABC News reports.

Cohen confirmed that House and Senate investigators have asked him “to provide information and testimony” about any contacts he had with people connected to the Russian government, but he said he has turned down the invitation.

Said Cohen: “I declined the invitation to participate as the request was poorly phrased, overly broad and not capable of being answered.”