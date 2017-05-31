Democrats Lack a Core Economic Message

Los Angeles Times: “Democrats have no clearly defined leader or universally accepted direction aside from opposition to Trump.”

“Democrats essentially remain in the box where Hillary Clinton spent the general election: able to unify Trump opponents, but unable to craft a message for those not motivated by distaste for him.”

Said pollster Peter Hart: “The Democrats are closer to where the electorate is headed, but have shown a tin ear and an inability to understand the groups that formed the backbone of the Democratic Party for decades.”