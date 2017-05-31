Elon Musk Threatens to Stop Advising Trump

Elon Musk has threatened to cease advising President Trump on business issues “amid reports that the United States is expected to withdraw from a major international climate pact,” Recode reports.

“The SpaceX and Tesla founder has been a longtime public advocate for the Paris agreement, an accord signed by former President Obama — and almost every other major country — that seeks to reduce worldwide carbon emissions. Musk has even used his seat on one of Trump’s economic advisory councils to push Trump to stay on board with the accord.”