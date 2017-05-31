Comey Will Testify on Trump Interactions

“Fired FBI director James Comey plans to testify publicly in the Senate as early as next week to confirm bombshell accusations that President Trump pressured him to end his investigation into a top Trump aide’s ties to Russia,” CNN reports.

“When he testifies, Comey is unlikely to be willing to discuss in any detail the FBI’s investigation into the charges of possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign — the centerpiece of the probe… But he appears eager to discuss his tense interactions with Trump before his firing, which have now spurred allegations that the president may have tried to obstruct the investigation.”