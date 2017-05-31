No Decision Yet on Paris Climate Accord?

Playbook: “A few sources in and around Trump world tend to think that we haven’t heard the final word on pulling out of the Paris Accord. When we asked one senior administration official this morning whether Trump was pulling out of Paris, they told us: ‘No final decision yet’. Remember when Trump was pulling out of NAFTA and then said he was open to a better deal?”

Bloomberg: “There is consensus in the administration that the terms of the Paris deal must change, and it’s exploring whether that requires a full exit or a scaled-back U.S. commitment to cut emissions, according to one of the people. Trump is scheduled to meet with Tillerson at the White House on Wednesday, and the president said he’d declare an outcome soon.”