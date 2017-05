Just after midnight, President Trump tweeted: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

The AP reports the tweet “immediately went viral and became one of the president’s more popular posts.” He deleted the tweet five hours later and then poked fun at the typo, tweeting around 6 a.m., “Who can figure out the true meaning of covfefe??? Enjoy!”

Kevin Kruse: “So Trump screwed up ‘coverage’ and then deleted it? Isn’t that his health care plan?”