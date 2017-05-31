Trump’s White House Bake-Off for Chief of Staff

Mike Allen: “As a long-expected shake-up begins in the West Wing, President Trump has been asking key Republicans for their opinions about two possible replacements as White House chief of staff: Gary Cohn, a moderate voice who’s his current economic adviser; and David Urban, a Republican lobbyist now on the outside.”

“In true reality-TV style, the conversations are setting up a bake-off between the two men — at least in the minds of those whose opinions Trump is soliciting (and, of course, some of them yap). That’s feeding uncertainty for his current chief, Reince Priebus, and everyone who works for him.”

New York Times: “The president has joked repeatedly with Priebus, whose mother is of Greek descent, that he would send him to Athens as ambassador to Greece. Speculation grew last week when a list of ambassadors was compiled at Mr. Priebus’s request, and the Athens position was left blank, officials said.”