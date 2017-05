Playbook: “The White House is scouting office space for the much-speculated about new White House ‘war room’ in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House. (There isn’t much open office space in the West Wing these days.) The war room would manage fallout from the scandals engulfing the Trump administration. Corey Lewandowski — one of the potential hires for the war room — has been spotted in and around the White House in recent days.”