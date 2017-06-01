Little-Known Law Is Key to Flynn, Manafort Probes

“A little-known statute that requires people to disclose when they are acting in the U.S. on behalf of foreign powers is central to federal investigations into two former associates of President Trump,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“Investigators examining activities of former White House national security adviser Mike Flynn and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort are looking at whether their work for foreign interests violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act, or FARA, and related laws.”

“Any resulting prosecutions would mark the highest-profile enforcement in years of laws that Washington influence peddlers regard as having little consequence.”