GOP Senator Says Deal on Health Care Unlikely

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) said that the Senate “probably won’t reach a deal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act when it returns from a recess next week, in a stark assessment of the party’s health-care prospects,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

Said Burr: “It’s unlikely that we will get a health-care deal.”

He added that the House-passed GOP health plan was “dead on arrival,” and that “I don’t see a comprehensive health-care plan this year.”