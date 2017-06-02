Running Against Trump Won’t Be Enough In 2018

Rick Wilson: “Outside of the GOP base, Trump is about as popular as kidney stones. However, the Democratic Party is ignoring a lesson the GOP learned to its detriment during the Clinton impeachment—an obliviously guilty serial liar half the country hates only gets them so far. Nationalizing an election is trickier than they think.”

“The Democrats can’t beat something with nothing, and almost any plan beats no plan every time. So far, Democratic Party Chair Tom Perez seems to have little to offer as a planner, and while Democratic recruiting looks strong, there are already a lot of jokers in the deck running the NY/LA/SF. Democrats will need more than ‘Trump sucks’ unless the indictments start coming down, and even then, they’d be wise to have a richer issue portfolio, more diverse (that’s code for ‘moderate’) candidates, and something beyond the Bernie-Warren economic message.”