The Political Risks of Loathing Trump

Charlie Cook: “Polls show President Trump’s approval numbers languishing around 40 percent, while the anger and intensity of the Democratic base is rising and the Republican base remains pretty complacent, not full of fight as it was during the Obama years.”
"That's a lot for Democrats and liberals to be excited about, but both groups would be well advised to consider what happened to the Republican Party and the conservative movement in an analogous time, after President Obama was elected. Tea-party rallies were boisterous and often unruly, town meetings of Democratic lawmakers drew protesters and sometimes turned into shout-fests, and conservative-media ratings soared. Many elements of the Obama agenda became enormously unpopular, and the Republican Party took a sharp turn toward the right and away from established party power centers. Obama effectively radicalized the Republican Party and the conservative movement to the point that the tea party took over both the GOP and right-of-center politics. The potential for the Democratic Party and the Left behaving the same way in the opposite direction is very real."