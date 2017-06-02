Kellyanne Conway Buys $7.8 Million Home

Kellyanne Conway “is the latest Trump administration official to skew the Washington, DC’s average single-family home price with her purchase of a Northwest mansion,” the Washington Business Journal reports.

“Via an LLC, Conway, the first woman to manage a successful presidential campaign, and her husband, attorney George Conway, paid $7.785 million for the 15,000-square-foot home in Massachusetts Avenue Heights. The deal closed May 17, though the deed wasn’t recorded until this week.”

Conway told Mansion Global: “I’m the poorest kid on the block.”