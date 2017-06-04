Putin Denies Having Dirt on Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin denied having compromising information on President Trump, calling it “nonsense,” Politico reports.

Said Putin: “Well, this is just another load of nonsense. Where would we get this information from? Why, did we have some special relationship with him? We didn’t have any relationship at all.”

He added: “Right now, I think we have representatives from a hundred American companies that have come to Russia. Do you think we’re gathering compromising information on all of them right now or something? Are you all, have you all lost your senses over there?”