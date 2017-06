“It’s a nightmare. They don’t know what their jeopardy is. They don’t know what they’re looking at. They don’t know if they’re a part of a conspiracy that might unfold. They don’t know whether to hire lawyers or not, how they’re going to pay for them if they do. It’s an unpleasant place.”

— Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean, quoted by the Los Angeles Times, on what it must be like to work in Trump’s White House.