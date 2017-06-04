Trump Unleashes Tweet Storm After London Attack

“President Trump assailed political correctness, gun control supporters and the mayor of London on Sunday, arguing that the world needed to be more serious about fighting terrorism a day after seven people were killed and dozens more wounded in the latest attack in Britain,” the New York Times reports.

Tweeted Trump: “We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse.”

Trump also targeted London Mayor Sadiq Khan, scorning him for trying to reassure his people: “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'”