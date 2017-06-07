Trump Prepares for War Against Comey

Rick Klein: “President Trump knows whom he’s wishing luck to — or, at least, he thinks he does. As Trump prepares for war with James Comey, the president looks like he’s going rogue – fuming at aides, clashing with his long-loyal attorney general, and tweeting statements that complicate foreign policy, his domestic agenda, and his administration’s own legal efforts. Except it’s always more complicated than that.”

“The thing that unites Trump’s actions – besides the near-universal desire inside his circle that he dial it back – is that he’s talking to his base. And in the case of Comey, that base is inclined to like what it hears from the president: The new ABC News/Washington Post poll finds that 70 percent of Republicans think Trump fired Comey ‘for the good of the country,’ rather than to protect himself. And 55 percent of Americans overall say they doubt Comey’s word – damage from a year where Democrats hated him long before Trump turned on him. Among Trump’s rawest political talents? Sizing up his opponents, and sensing their weaknesses.”