Kansas Rolls Backs Brownback’s Tax Cuts

Kansas lawmakers rolled back Gov. Sam Brownback’s (R) signature tax policy over his objections Tuesday night, “forcing into law tax increases to fix a budget shortfall and provide more money for schools,” the Wichita Eagle reports.

“The legislation ends the ‘march to zero’ income tax cuts that Brownback heralded for much of his time as governor. Income taxes will rise across the board but most tax rates will remain lower than they were before the 2012 tax cuts. The increases are expected to generate more than $1.2 billion for the state over the next two years.”

First Read: “Talk about a political sea change — the conservative state of Kansas raising taxes! — which up-ends a central GOP orthodoxy that cutting is always good and raising them is always bad. If you were looking for the breaking point for Republicans on taxes, we found it in Kansas.”