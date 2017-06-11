Trump Puts State Visit to Britain on Hold

President Trump has told British Prime Minister Theresa May in a phone call “he does not want to go ahead with a state visit to Britain until the British public supports him coming,” The Guardian reports.

“The US president said he did not want to come if there were large-scale protests and his remarks in effect put the visit on hold for some time. The call was made in recent weeks, according to a Downing Street adviser who was in the room. The statement surprised May, according to those present.”