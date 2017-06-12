Secret Service Has No Records of Taping in White House

The U.S. Secret Service has no audio copies or transcripts of any tapes recorded within President Trump’s White House, the Wall Street Journal reports.

“The agency’s response to a freedom of information request submitted by The Wall Street Journal doesn’t exclude the possibility that recordings could have been created by another entity. The question of a White House recording system has lingered for more than a month since Mr. Trump first raised the possibility in a provocative tweet about fired FBI Director James Comey.”