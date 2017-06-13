Trump Says House Health Care Bill Is ‘Mean’

Congressional sources say President Trump has told Republican senators that the House health care bill is “mean” and that the Senate version should be “more generous,” the AP reports.

“The remarks were a surprising critique of a Republican-written House measure whose passage Trump fought for and embraced. They also seem to undercut efforts by Senate conservatives to impose restrictions in their chamber’s legislation, such as curbing the Medicaid health care program for the poor and limiting the services insurers must cover.”