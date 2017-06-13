Northam Wins In Virginia

Virginia Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, “backed by almost every Democratic elected official in the state, defeated the populist campaign of former congressman Tom Perriello, who had the support of Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, in a race that resembled the national party’s struggle over its future direction,” the Washington Post reports.

In the Republican race, Ed Gillespie “was hoping to fend off a stronger-than-expected challenge from rival Corey Stewart, whose strength was perhaps the biggest surprise of the night.”