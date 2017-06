A leaked recording emerged of Australia prime minister Malcolm Turnbull mocking President Trump, “the latest awkward episode between two allied leaders whose relationship had gotten off to a rocky start,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

Said Turnbull: “It was beautiful. It was the most beautiful putting-me-at-ease ever. The Donald and I, we are winning and winning in the polls. We are winning so much. We are winning like we have never won before.”