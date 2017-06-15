GOP May Change Rules to Allow Longer-Lasting Tax Cuts

“The push to change congressional budget rules and enact tax cuts for longer than 10 years even if they add to the deficit received more support Thursday as the top Senate tax writer endorsed it,” Bloomberg reports.

Said Senate Finance Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-UT): “It would be better… The 10 years is problematic. I would like to do that.”

“The change would make it easier for the GOP, which controls only 52 of the Senate’s 100 seats, to enact longer-lasting tax cuts without any support from Democrats. Under current Senate rules, any legislation that passes with fewer than 60 votes can’t add to the deficit outside a 10-year budget window, otherwise the tax changes would have to expire.”