GOP Secrecy Around Health Care Is Unprecedented

Sarah Kliff: “Republicans do not want the country to know what is in their health care bill.”

“This has become more evident each day, as the Senate plots out a secretive path toward Obamacare repeal — and top White House officials (including the president) consistently lie about what the House bill actually does.”

“My biggest concern isn’t the hypocrisy; there is plenty of that in Washington. It’s that the process will lead to devastating results for millions of Americans who won’t know to speak up until the damage is done. So far, the few details that have leaked out paint a picture of a bill sure to cover millions fewer people and raise costs on those with preexisting conditions.”

New York Times: Secrecy surrounding Senate health bill raises alarms in both parties.