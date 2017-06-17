Interests of Trump and His Staff Diverge

Politico: “The legal interests of President Donald Trump and his aides are dramatically diverging as special counsel Robert Mueller expands his probe into possible obstruction of justice – and as the president ratchets up his attacks on the investigators. While Trump’s personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz, recently told White House staffers they can rely on him, rather than hire their own lawyers, some of the people closest to Trump aren’t taking that advice.”

“More White House staffers are likely to hire lawyers and splinter off as the president’s response to the investigation grows increasingly aggressive.”